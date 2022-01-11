Sixteen:Nine to Host Industry Mixer at Questex's Digital Signage Experience 2022

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, will partner with Sixteen:Nine, the well-known digital signage-focused publication, to host the Digital Signage Industry Mixer at the event. DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual Sixteen:Nine Mixer was a mainstay of the "old" DSE and is back again for 2022, with hundreds of industry people expected to gather to renew business friendships and create new ones.

"The Sixteen:Nine Mixer quickly grew into one of the key, must-attend business and social events of the week in Las Vegas," says Sixteen:Nine editor and founder Dave Haynes, who has organized and hosted the annual mixer since 2009. "I've seen years when all of the tickets were allocated within a day or so. This year's mixer will look much like previous years, with the longtime venue already booked and the format largely unchanged. Sixteen:Nine and its parent company Spectrio are excited to be partnering with DSE on this event.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Sixteen:Nine on this must-attend industry event,” says Marian Sandberg, VP/Market Leader for DSE at Questex. “The mixer will be a great kick-off to Digital Signage Experience this year, and it will be amazing to be back together, celebrating at an in-person event. Dave Haynes has established a clear winner with his mixer, and we’re so glad he has the confidence in us to bring it back to the new DSE. We look forward to seeing everyone there in March.”

The mixer will take place on the evening of March 21, 2022 at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas strip. Registration to attend is required, and will open online in February 2022.