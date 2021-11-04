Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of IPO

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on Nasdaq Global Market or Nasdaq and will trade under the ticker symbol “SZZLU” beginning on November 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SZZL” and “SZZLW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sizzle is a new blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which are referred to as a “target business.” Sizzle’s prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to initially focus on target businesses in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology and real estate industries.

Sizzle is led by Chairman and CEO Steve Salis. In addition, Sizzle’s management team is comprised of: Jamie Karson, Nestor Nova and Daniel Lee; board directors, comprised of: Karen Kelley, David Perlin and Warren Thompson; and board advisors, comprised of: Carolyn Trabuco, Rick Camac and Geovannie Concepcion.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (“Cantor”) is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.