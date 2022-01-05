SkinnyFATS Inks 10-Unit Deal to Grow in Colorado

SkinnyFATS announced a 10-unit franchise deal with Colorado's Elevated Inc. to expand the SkinnyFATS Healthy & Happy brand and menu to the Rockies.

SkinnyFATS is a best in class, fast-fine concept that also owns and operates HallPass, Utah’s first food hall, in Salt Lake City.

Founded in 2013 by Reed Allen Slobusky, SkinnyFATS is a Space For All™ featuring a unique menu with a healthy side and a happy side. What began as a small one-off restaurant has quickly grown into a multi-location, regional brand. SkinnyFATS is known for its artfully designed restaurants, playfully innovative menu items (Sweet Cheesus, More Cow Bowl, Cherry Popper), and signature trademarked smiley logo.

Elevated Inc. expects to begin its rapid expansion plan in Colorado with its first SkinnyFATS location opening in Denver this year.

Reed Slobusky says, “This exciting deal has been in the works for nearly a year, and the partnership allows for sustainable growth of the SkinnyFATS brand with Elevated’s proven experience as successful franchisees.”