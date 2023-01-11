Slice Factory Brings Back Iconic Specialty Offer

Slice Factory, a Chicago-based pizza franchise specializing in Jumbo Pizzas and is the home of Chicago’s original jumbo slice focused on creating a welcoming, family-like experience, is re-introducing this limited-time offer only throughout January. Available now through the Slice Factory mobile app, the $5 deal includes the original Chicago jumbo pizza slice with a free soft drink included in-store, delivery or with the convenient slice thru. The $5 meal deal was the brand’s specialty offer from 1998 to 2013, and are bringing it back to thank their loyal guests for their continued generosity.

“It doesn’t take an economist to see that due to record-breaking inflation, interest rate hikes and companies having major layoffs, we are heading toward, if not currently, in a recession,” says Dom DiDiana, Founder and President of Slice Factory. “That was the major driving factor behind creating this offer. A complete meal on a $5.00 budget is unheard of nowadays. Not to mention the reason we call our slices jumbo is because they really are. Each slice is 14 inches, or about the length of your forearm.”

Slice Factory is now offering a $5 meal that includes a jumbo slice and soft drink in order to provide guests with a more affordable and discounted meal. This promotion is just one way Slice Factory exemplifies food and family being at the heart of the brand. Currently, Jumbo Slices range from $6.49 to $7.49, and soft drinks are $2.75.

“We’re excited to bring back this incredible promotion during the month of January,” says DiDiana. “This is a way for us to give back to our communities and provide them with an inexpensive meal at our locations. We developed our revolutionary concept and one-of-a-kind experience in order to bring something unique to customers and are continuing to innovate our brand every day.”

Slice Factory has become known for Chicago’s original jumbo pizza slices, ready to be served or delivered whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go. In addition to its famous slices, the brand also serves wings, specialty fries, and fresh salads. A fast, convenient, one-of-a-kind experience is created through their strong focus on innovation, evident through their take on drive-thru service which includes their signature 24-hour Slice Thru. Additionally, Slice Factory has a strong focus on community involvement. Partnering with the communities they serve through their “Pizza with Purpose” program, the brand supports local fundraisers and other events.

“We hope to continue expanding to new communities, welcoming them to our take on a fast and convenient experience,” says DiDiana. “Because good food should not be an inconvenience, we’re always looking toward innovation and community involvement.”