Slice Factory, a fast-growing Chicago-based pizza franchise known for its jumbo slices and Slice-Thru drive-thru concept, has appointed Peter Ruge as its new Director of Catering and Events — and the results are already turning heads.

Since joining in January 2025, Ruge has led a complete transformation of the brand’s catering division, driving a 120% increase in catering revenue in just the first several weeks. His efforts are fueling Slice Factory’s expansion into corporate partnerships, community events, campus catering, and private group orders across Chicagoland.

Ruge oversees all aspects of the catering operation—from sales strategy and planning to execution and customer experience. He’s also focused on building long-term relationships with local businesses and organizations, reinforcing Slice Factory’s role as a trusted, community-forward food partner.

“Peter hit the ground running,” said Slice Factory founder Dom DiDiana. “He brings confidence, strategic thinking, and a passion for delivering standout guest experiences. He’s transforming catering into one of our fastest-growing verticals.”

Prior to joining Slice Factory, Ruge developed a reputation for operational excellence and client care. When he’s not driving business growth, he’s likely exploring the outdoors with his kids or making memories with family.