Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the highly successful fast-casual pizza franchise by world renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, announced the November opening of its new Meridian location. Located at 1582 Orchard Park Drive, the pizzeria will welcome guests to experience award-winning pizza by the 13-time world champion in a fast casual setting. The new restaurant is currently hiring across all positions and is expected to bring more than 45 new full- and part-time jobs to the community.

“We’re thrilled to bring Slice House to Meridian, our very first location in Idaho,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “With the expertise of our experienced brand partners—Jamey and Steve Cutter and Clark Morton—we’re confident Slice House will quickly become a favorite among the Meridian community and a must-visit destination as we expand across the state and beyond.”

Franchised and operated by Jamey and Steve Cutter and Clark Morton, Slice House Meridian will feature an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit style pizzas available by the slice or whole pizza with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options available, as well as fresh pasta, wings, and salads. The drink menu will include craft beers and premium wines, in addition to non-alcoholic sodas and juices. The new pizza spot will have indoor seating for 34 people, outdoor seating for 62 people on its private patio and will offer takeout and delivery, with online ordering to follow. It will be open seven days a week – from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tony Gemignani to bring the very first Slice House to Idaho, right here in Meridian,” said Steve Cutter. “With Slice House’s diverse menu, commitment to quality, and welcoming atmosphere, we know it will become a go-to spot for families, friends, and visitors alike. From game-day gatherings to casual lunches or dinners to-go, we can’t wait to open our doors and share the Slice House experience with the Meridian community.”

Slice House Meridian will open this November in Orchard Park, a prominent new shopping center at the corner of North Linder Road and West Orchard Park Drive. It will join a diverse blend of lifestyle, retail, dining, wellness, and professional businesses, including Rise Modern Wellness, Uplift Hot Yoga, WinCo Foods, Rise Modern Wellness, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Master Yang’s Tae Kwon Do, Club Pilates, Hayes Chiropractic, and Mod Salon. With its prime location just off U.S. Route 20/26—a major corridor connecting Meridian to Boise and eastern Idaho—and minutes from Oasis Medical Center, Meridian City Hall, the Meridian Police Department, as well as nearby hotels, schools, and fitness centers, Slice House is well-positioned to become a staple dining destination for local students, families, professionals, and residents alike.

Slice House Meridian will host a variety of exciting grand opening events leading up to its fall debut, which will be shared over the coming weeks.