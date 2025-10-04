Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the highly successful crafted fast-casual pizza franchise by world renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, is proud to announce the October 11, 2025 opening of its new Loveland location. Located at 1385 Sculptor Drive within the Van de Water Plaza, the pizzeria will welcome guests to experience award-winning pizza by the 13-time world champion in a fast casual setting. Opening day events, beginning at 11a.m., will feature a special appearance by Tony, a Slice House hat giveaway for the first 50 guests, and a raffle for the chance to win free pizza for one year.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community of Loveland, marking Slice House’s debut in Colorado,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “It’s an honor to bring our first location in the Mountain West to this vibrant city, and we’re excited to celebrate opening day and introduce our signature craft pizza concept to local guests and visitors. A special thanks to our seasoned brand partners, Michael Tingus and Dean Crescenzi, for bringing Slice House to life just in time for the busy fall and winter season.”

Slice House Loveland, franchised and operated by Loveland resident Michael Tingus and business partner Dean Crescenzi, features an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit style pizzas with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, as well as fresh pastas, wings, and salads. The beverage menu includes local craft beers and premium wines, in addition to non-alcoholic sodas and juices. As is tradition for every new Slice House location, Slice House Loveland features an exclusive pizza called Colorado Kid, which Tony developed together with Tingus and Crescenzi. Available by the slice only, Colorado Kid features Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, sliced buffalo sausage, green and fried onions, Romano cheese, oregano and garlic oil.

The new fast-casual pizza hub has indoor seating for 22 people, outdoor seating for 50 people on its private patio overlooking the Rocky Mountains and offers takeout, online ordering, and delivery. Slice House Loveland will be open seven days a week – from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

“We are honored to partner with celebrity pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani and open Colorado’s first Slice House location in Loveland,” said Crescenzi. “Tony has international acclaim, and such a strong following and fan base across the country, and we are excited to bring his world-famous pizza, diverse menu, and warm hospitality to our community. With our prime location in Van De Water Plaza, Slice House Loveland is ready to become a local hotspot for residents and visitors to our city and on their way to the Rocky Mountains – whether they’re grabbing a quick slice to go, dining in with family, or simply stopping by to enjoy an award-winning pie.”

Slice House Loveland is located within Van de Water Plaza, a modern retail hub on the corner of Highway 34. Nestled in the heart of Loveland, Slice House joins a dynamic mix of dining destinations, lifestyle retailers, and fitness studios including Walmart, MetroLux Theatres, Firehouse Subs, Kohl’s, Sacred Connection Yoga, Paradice Cream, Earle’s Loveland Floral, and more. With its prime location just minutes from Lake Loveland, Benson Sculpture Garden, the Loveland Museum, and numerous schools, medical centers, and fire stations, Slice House Loveland is positioned as a go-to dining destination for local professionals, students, and families. It also offers convenient access for visitors traveling through Loveland Pass to destinations like Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Colorado’s premier ski resorts.

Slice House is a convenient way for diners to experience pizza and more by a world-champion, celebrity chef. Originally opened in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach in 2010, Slice House by Tony Gemignani has since expanded to include 24 locations – Slice House Loveland will be its 25th location.