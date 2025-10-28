Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the highly successful crafted fast-casual pizza franchise by world renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, is proud to announce the November 1, 2025 opening of its new Meridian location. Located at 1582 Orchard Park Drive, the new pizzeria will welcome guests to experience award-winning pizza by the 13-time world champion in a fast casual setting. Opening day events, beginning at 11a.m., will feature a special appearance by Tony, a Slice House hat giveaway for the first 50 guests, and a raffle for the chance to win free pizza for one year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially expand Slice House to Idaho and become a part of the Meridian community,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “Every new opening is meaningful, but this one stands out as it marks our very first location in the state. The team here in Meridian has done an incredible job bringing our signature pizzas, extensive menu, and fast-casual destination to life in a way that truly reflects the quality and hospitality of Slice House..”

Franchised and operated by Jamey and Steve Cutter and Clark Morton, Slice House Meridian features an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit style pizzas available by the slice or as whole pies, with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options available. The menu also includes fresh pastas, wings, and salads, while the beverage selection features local craft beers, premium wines, and non-alcoholic options. As is tradition for every new Slice House location, Slice House Meridian features an exclusive pizza called Huckleberry Pie, which Tony developed together with the Cutters and Morton. Available by the slice only, Huckleberry Pie features purple potatoes, baby red potato, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, maple bacon, Larchwood Farms Huckleberry jam, sliced green onions, chili flake peppers, Romano cheese, oregano, garlic oil, and is served with a side of sour cream.

The new fast-casual restaurant has indoor seating for 34 guests and outdoor seating for 62 on a private patio, as well as takeout and delivery options, with online ordering launching soon. Slice House Meridian will be open seven days a week – from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Opening day has been such an exciting milestone for us,” said Steve Cutter. “From the moment we started this journey with Tony, our goal has been to create a place where people could gather, relax, and enjoy incredible pizza made with craft and care. We’re thrilled to finally share the Slice House experience with our friends, neighbors, and the greater Meridian community.”

Slice House Meridian is located within Orchard Park, a vibrant new shopping center at the corner of North Linder Road and West Orchard Park Drive. The pizzeria joins a diverse mix of lifestyle, dining, and retail destinations, including Rise Modern Wellness, Uplift Hot Yoga, WinCo Foods, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Club Pilates, and Mod Salon. Conveniently situated off U.S. Route 20/26 —a major corridor connecting Meridian to Boise and eastern Idaho— the restaurant is minutes from professional businesses such as Oasis Medical Center, Meridian City Hall, the Meridian Police Department, and several nearby hotels, schools, and fitness centers – making it an ideal dining destination for locals and visitors alike.

Slice House is a convenient way for diners to experience pizza and more by a world-champion, celebrity chef. Originally opened in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach in 2010, Slice House by Tony Gemignani has since expanded to include 25 locations – Slice House Meridian will be its 26th location.

For more information, visit www.slicehouse.com and follow along on Instagram @SliceHouse and @SliceHouseTreasureValley as well as Facebook @SliceHouseMeridian.