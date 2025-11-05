Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the highly successful crafted fast-casual pizza franchise by world renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, is proud to announce the November 8, 2025 opening of its new Milpitas location. Located at 1286 Great Mall Parkway within The Fields mixed-use complex and across from the Great Mall, the pizzeria will welcome guests to experience award-winning pizza by the 13-time world champion in a vibrant, fast casual setting. Opening day festivities, beginning at 11a.m., will feature a Slice House t-shirt giveaway for the first 50 guests and a raffle for the chance to win free pizza for one year.

“Bringing Slice House to Milpitas is especially exciting because this area represents the heart of innovation in the Bay Area,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “We’re grateful to Ratika Tyagi and Shafaq Chawla for their leadership in making this possible, and I’m looking forward to sharing our artisan pizzas with such a vibrant community.”

Operated by Pizza Craft LLC representatives, Ratika Tyagi and Shafaq Chawla, Slice House Milpitas features an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit style pizzas, available by the slice or whole pie, with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Guests can also enjoy fresh pastas, wings, and salads, along with a curated selection of beers on tap, premium wines, and non-alcoholic beverages. As is tradition for every new Slice House location, Slice House Milpitas is offering an exclusive pizza called The True Italian, which was one of the most popular pizzas on the Pyzano’s menu back in the day and is in memory of Gemignani’s late mother Eileen as it was her favorite. The New York thin crust style pizza is topped with pesto, mozzarella, garlic, tomato, romano cheese, oregano, and garlic oil, with the option to add goat cheese and/or ricotta cheese & hot honey and will be offered by the slice only.

The restaurant offers indoor seating for 22 guests, limited sidewalk seating, and convenient takeout, delivery, online, phone, and in-store ordering. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Working alongside Tony Gemignani across our other Slice House locations in Castro Valley and San Leandro has been such a rewarding experience, and we’re thrilled to extend that to Milpitas,” said Tyagi. “Our goal is to build a welcoming neighborhood hub where locals, commuters, and shoppers alike can gather over great pizza and genuine hospitality.”

Slice House Milpitas is located within The Fields, a premier mixed-use community in the heart of Milpitas featuring four luxury apartment buildings, 123,000 square feet of retail space, and 200 corporate housing units. Just minutes from the Great Mall and downtown San Jose, the vibrant complex is home to a dynamic mix of retailers including Trader Joe’s, LaserAway, Orangetheory, and Starbucks. With its prime location near top schools, medical centers, and major tech employers, as well as its proximity to the new Milpitas BART railway station – a high-traffic transit hub connecting residents to the greater Bay Area – Slice House Milpitas is perfectly positioned to become a go-to dining destination for students, faculty, medical professionals, residents, and local businesspeople alike. Welcoming both locals and commuters, the new pizzeria adds to the community’s growing roster of sought-after dining and retail options. San Jose’s tech corridor, and the Milpitas BART transit hub, the new pizzeria is positioned as a convenient and welcoming dining destination for local professionals, students, and families.

Slice House is a convenient way for diners to experience pizza and more by a world-champion, celebrity chef. Originally opened in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach in 2010, Slice House by Tony Gemignani has since expanded to include more than 26 locations – Slice House Milpitas will be its 27th location.

For more information, visit www.slicehouse.com and follow along on Instagram @SliceHouse and @SliceHouse.PizzaCraft as well as Facebook @SliceHouseMilpitas.