Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the highly successful fast-casual pizza franchise by world renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, announced the March 1, 2025 opening of its new Palmdale location, franchised and operated by Pouya Moalej. Located at 748 West Rancho Vista, Suite E within the Rancho Vista Gateway Center, Slice House Palmdale welcomes guests to experience award-winning pizza by the 13-time world champion in a fast casual setting. Opening day events, which begin at 11 a.m., include a special appearance by Gemignani; book signings of Gemignani’s cookbooks The Pizza Bible and The Pursuit of Pizza: Recipes from the World Pizza Champions; a free Slice House baseball hat as well as the chance to enter a raffle to win free pizza for a year for the first 50 paying guests.

“We are thrilled to be opening the doors to in Palmdale and sharing our menu of craft pizzas, fresh pastas and more with the local community,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “It’s an honor to further expand Slice House throughout Southern California under the expertise of our dedicated brand partner, Pouya Moalej, and we are looking forward to this location becoming a go-to spot in town for delicious pizza and memorable dining experiences.”

Slice House Palmdale features an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit style pizzas available by the slice or whole pizza with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, as well as fresh pasta, wings, and salads. The drink menu includes craft beers and premium wines, in addition to non-alcoholic sodas and juices. Like other Slice House locations, Slice House Palmdale will debut an exclusive specialty pizza flavor called The Spicy Greek, which Gemignani developed in partnership with Moalej, available by the slice only. The Spicy Greek is a New York-style pizza topped with Zoe’s Meats Ghost Pepper Salami, Mediterranean olives, feta and mozzarella cheese, peppadew peppers, red onion, basil, oregano, Romano, and garlic oil.

The new pizza hub has indoor seating for 35 people and outdoor seating for 18 people on its private patio. It offers takeout, online ordering, and delivery and will be open seven days a week – from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“We are delighted to open our doors and serve pizza icon Tony Gemignani’s world-famous pizzas and artisanal offerings to the Palmdale community in just a few days,” said Moalej. “For commuters in need of reliable takeout on the way home, a quick lunch option for the nearby medical professionals, or families and friends who are looking for a fun night out, our expansive menu, friendly hospitality, and spirited atmosphere will quickly make it a local favorite. We look forward to being an active part of the Rancho Vista Gateway Center very soon.”

Slice House Palmdale is located within Rancho Vista Gateway Center, the local shopping center located off 10th Street W in the heart of west Palmdale. It joins the complex’s diverse array of other shopping, dining and professional businesses including Krispy Kreme, Yogurtland, Habit Burger & Grill, Target, Chick-fil-A, and many others. With its prime location off Highway 14, the main thoroughfare to Los Angeles, and minutes away from the popular Antelope Valley Mall, Palmdale Regional Medical Center, Palmdale Marketplace, and various hotels, schools, and car dealerships, Slice House will soon serve as a go-to dining option for local athletes, students, faculty, families, professionals and other residents.

Slice House is a convenient way for diners to experience pizza and more by a world-champion, celebrity chef. Originally opened in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach in 2010, Slice House by Tony Gemignani has expanded to include 16 locations – Slice House Palmdale will be its 17th.