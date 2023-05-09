Slice House by Tony Gemignani Launches First Franchise Program

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the world-renowned, award-winning pizzaiolo, announced the launch of its first ever franchise program. Since opening its original location in 2010 alongside Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach, Slice House has been a local staple, offering authentic slices of Tony’s world-famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, Detroit, and California style pizza and more Italian specialties in a fast casual setting.

A 13-time World Pizza Champion, four-time Guinness Book of World Record Holder, winner of “The Food Network Challenge”, founder of the “World Pizza Champions”, and Master Instructor of the International School of Pizza, Gemignani leads Slice House along with his industry veteran partners George Karpaty, Trevor Hewitt, and Bill Ginsburg. Today, Slice House locations not only offer an array of regional pizza styles but also gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, as well as pasta, wings, salads, and a drink menu featuring local craft breweries and natural wines.

“I grew up with a love of food and the way it can bring people together,” says Founder and Owner Tony Gemignani. “Transitioning Slice House to a franchise opportunity is yet another way I get to share my passion and impart my respect for the craft of pizza making. We look forward to partnering with like-minded entrepreneurs who are equally passionate about pizza and people to spread Slice House nationwide.”

Slice House presents the opportunity to join a seasoned team with over 30 years of experience in the multibillion-dollar pizza industry, offering the credibility of a celebrity chef, access to authentic regional recipes, and a flexible revenue stream from brick-and-mortar locations to stadium kiosks, with fast-casual, sit-down, take-out, or third-party delivery services. Slice House currently includes 34 units in operations between franchisor and licensor divisions with 27 locations at stadiums and arenas throughout California and Nevada, such as Chase Center, Oracle Park, Levi’s Stadium, and Allegiant Stadium, 5 traditional locations in the Bay Area, and 2 non-traditional food court casino locations. Ever growing, Slice House has over 24 units across California in development and in current discussions to sign over 12 more franchisees already.

“At Slice House, we know our franchise owners’ growth is growth for the brand, so we make sure our owners understand that you’re never alone when you invest with Slice House,” says President George Karpaty. “With the support you receive from the moment you connect with our franchise team and a menu straight from the mind of pizza master Tony Gemignani, we’re prepared to help you bring the best flavors of the world, old and the new, to your local area.”

Slice House’s franchise program offers quality support from extensive immersive and onsite training to relationships with proprietary vendor networks, marketing assistance, foundational operations manuals, and an invaluable part of the Slice House brand and reputation for serving top-quality pizza with genuine hospitality. Slice House is actively expanding to new markets and seeks partners wanting to build a restaurant franchise that can attract customers, grow, and differentiate themselves from other Italian restaurant franchises.