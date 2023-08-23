Slice House by Tony Gemignani Opens first SoCal Franchise

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the world-renowned, award-winning pizzaiolo, announced its first Southern California franchise location opened in Thousand Oaks on July 28. In partnership with franchisor Vinny Margott and family, the pizzeria represents the first in a multi-unit deal, with plans to open more across the Los Angeles area from Simi Valley to Woodland Hills, Ventura, Santa Clarita, West Hills, and Pasadena.

“I’m thrilled to introduce Slice House to Southern California diners and for them to experience our world-famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, Detroit, and California style pizzas,” said Slice House Founder and Owner Tony Gemignani. “Vinny and his family are not only passionate about pizza, but they exude genuine hospitality and possess a proven business expertise. I look forward to growing Slice House throughout Los Angeles and wholeheartedly investing in its success.”

With a background of operating a window covering and replacement business with over $20 million in annual sales, the Margott family’s extensive experience favorably poises them to leverage their knowledge into the restaurant industry. Their Thousand Oaks location will offer Slice House’s signature menu including five regional pizza styles, gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, as well as pasta, wings, salads, and a drink menu featuring local craft breweries and natural wines.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this milestone opening as the first Southern California Slice House location in partnership with the legendary pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani,” says Slice House Franchise Owner and Operator Vinny Margott. “Under Tony and the veteran team’s mentorship, we feel confident our business has a limitless opportunity to thrive and are eager to open our next Slice House together.”

Slice House Thousand Oaks is located at 3297 E Thousand Oaks Blvd., Unit A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 and can be reached by phone at (805) 888-8780. The pizzeria is open Sundays - Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.