Slice House by Tony Gemignani to Use JLL's Commercial Real Estate Services for Expansion

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the world-renowned, award-winning pizzaiolo, announced its agreement with JLL , a global leader in real estate services, for the expansion of its franchise program. This collaboration brings together the culinary excellence of Slice House, an emerging leader in the pizza franchise industry, and the exceptional real estate expertise of JLL, creating a powerful team that promises to take the Slice House franchise program to new heights.

“At Slice House, we strive to not only deliver the finest experience to our customers, but also to our franchisees. Working with JLL adds another layer of unparalleled support to our program by ensuring franchisees receive expert guidance in the process of selecting the perfect location for their venture to ultimately maximize their success and thrive in the market,” says Tony Gemignani, founder of Slice House.

As part of this agreement, JLL will provide invaluable insights into market trends, site selection, lease negotiation, and facility management. With their global network and profound acumen, JLL will assist Slice House franchisees in securing prime locations that align with the brand's ethos and cater to the preferences of local communities. Additionally, Slice House’s franchise program offers franchisees quality support from extensive immersive and onsite training to relationships with proprietary vendor networks, marketing assistance, foundational operations manuals, and an invaluable part of the Slice House brand and reputation for serving top-quality pizza with genuine hospitality.

“Slice House's proven concept and Tony Gemignani's legendary reputation, make the franchise program a standout player in the food industry. At JLL, we are committed to providing top-notch real estate services and believe this collaboration will be a recipe for growth and success for the overall brand," says Laura Tinetti, Executive Vice President, Brokerage, JLL.

Slice House is actively expanding to new markets and seeks partners wanting to build a restaurant franchise that can attract customers, grow, and differentiate themselves from other Italian restaurant franchises.