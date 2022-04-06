Sliders Return to Frisch’s Big Boy in Time for Opening Day

To celebrate the start of baseball season and Cincinnati’s Opening Day on Tuesday, April 12, the Big Boy Slider, the official slider of the Cincinnati Reds, will be available at the Red’s stadium and at your local Frisch's restaurant for a limited time.

Frisch’s is serving up the Big Boy Slider with fresh beef patties, cheese, caramelized onions, Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce, lettuce and pickle. Also available is Rosie’s Red Hot Sliders with fresh beef patties, pepper jack cheese, Frisch’s Spicy Tartar Sauce, lettuce and pickle.

From April 18 through June 6, you can try a slider free with the purchase of an entrée salad bar or purchase a 2-pack combo, 3-pack, 6-pack or Family Pack, which includes six sliders and four sides for $19.99.

Both the Big Boy Slider and the Rosie’s Red Hot Sliders will be available at Great American Ball Park for all Cincinnati Reds home games, located at Section 118.