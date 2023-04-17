Slim Chicken Continues U.K. Expansion with Tamworth Opening

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Tamworth, UK. Reputable multi-unit operator, Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury, are at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 225 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order chicken tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in the chicken segment.

“We are more than excited to share our southern hospitality and bring even more opportunities to the Tamworth community to indulge in our creative flavors and sauces,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Experienced operating groups like Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury are prime examples of partners we continue to look for to extend our name and we are thankful for the groups' dedication to the brand.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“With Slim Chickens’ continuous growth across the globe, our brand shows no signs of slowing down,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury are a valuable addition to our team and we are thrilled to extend our original southern recipe and inviting atmosphere to more residents throughout Tamworth.”

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.