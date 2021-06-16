Slim Chicken Lands in Jefferson City

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-through service in the “better chicken” segment, announced its new restaurant opened on June 7 at 2207 Missouri Blvd. R Solutions Holding, a seasoned restaurant group, is at the helm of the new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened 129 locations across the United States, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets that it has locations in. With more than 600 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“R Solutions Holding is exactly the type of experienced franchise partners that we’re looking for as we expand into new territories, both globally and domestically in the United States,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Their passion for the brand and deep operational experience reflect the qualities we look for in franchise partners.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.