Slim Chicken Opens Missouri Store in Sedalia

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 3515 W Broadway Blvd, 65301. Multi-unit operating group, R Solution Holdings, is spearheading the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 225 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are looking forward to bringing our infamous cooked-to-order chicken tenders to more communities in Missouri,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Expanding our loyal following to the residents of Sedalia is so exciting as we continue to see local residents embrace our southern hospitality and inviting atmosphere. Operating groups like R Solution Holdings are prime examples of whom we seek as we continue to grow nationwide.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to extend generations of our original quality recipe across the United States and abroad, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have implemented for Slim Chickens franchise owners,” adds Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored to work with well-established operating groups like R Solution Holdings who enable us to continue to expand our household name to communities across the globe.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.