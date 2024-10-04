Slim Chickens, the fast-casual restaurant best known for its southern-influenced wings and tenders, is officially kicking off Fall on September 30th by adding a new, sizzling sauce flavor to their existing 14-sauce menu, Devil’s Smoke Sauce for a limited time only.

Devil’s Smoke Sauce combines intense heat with a smoky undertone, creating a flavorful experience sure to spice up guests’ favorite tenders and wings. For guests looking to take their Mac Bowl game to the next level, Slim Chickens is offering a brand new Mac Bowl for a limited time, the Devil’s Smoke Sauce Mac Bowl. This Mac Bowl combines the sweet and smoky flavors from the Devil’s Smoke Sauce with the fan favorite Slim Chickens Mac Bowl, creating a perfectly crave-able cheesy experience.

“Slim Chickens is known for our fresh, delicious chicken, and our 14 unique house sauces. Slimthusiasts are looking for adventurous flavors, and the Devil’s Smoke Sauce menu is right up their alley. We are excited for our guests to try out this new sauce,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Allison.

In addition to the Devil’s Smoke Sauce launch, Slim Chickens is rolling out a few delectable desserts. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake is just as tasty as it sounds — a sweet and creamy shake featuring nostalgic flavors of your childhood.

And for those looking to indulge in their favorite Slim Chickens Jar Dessert, guests can try out the new Oreo Cheesecake or Cookie Dough Brownie Jar Desserts.

This Fall, Slim Chickens is challenging sauce lovers everywhere, “Try the Devil’s Smoke Sauce. We dare you.” If you’re up for the challenge, head to your local Slim Chickens and put your tastebuds to the test!

Find a participating Slim Chickens location near you: https://slimchickens.com/