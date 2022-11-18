Slim Chickens Adds Utah Location in Pleasant Grove

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 1050 S N County Blvd in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Love Restaurant Group, is at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 195 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, with 42 of them being this year. Slim Chickens is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets it operates, and with more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to drive growth in the chicken segment.

“We’re seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we’re excited to have proven partners like Love Restaurant Group growing our footprint there,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Uniting with talented ownership groups is a part of our growth model, making it possible to bring our delicious chicken and variety of house-made dipping sauces to even more communities across the nation and beyond.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than its competitors, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary atmosphere and the inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified and passionate multi-unit operators looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.