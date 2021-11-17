Slim Chickens Agrees to 10-Unit Deal in Dallas

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring 10 locations to cities throughout greater Dallas. Farouk Jamal and Ali Poonja of Slim Brothers will be bringing the restaurants to Collin and Denton Counties in Q4 of 2022.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 750 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“After connecting with franchise owners in the system and learning about their experience owning Slims, we knew we had to be a part of the chicken segment,” said Jamal. “We’re excited to join an emerging brand that is growing rapidly, and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”



Jamal and Poonja currently own and operate multiple Burger King locations in their local community. Prior to working with the burger concept, their franchising experience ranged from brands like Dunkin’ to Subway.



“With over 20 years of franchise experience under their belts, we know that Slim Brothers is the perfect franchise group to grow Slims in Texas,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We’re excited to further expand our presence in Texas.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.