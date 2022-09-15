Slim Chickens Announces Latest Location in Huntsville

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 188 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“The Huntsville community are valued fans of ours and we are so grateful we are able to satisfy their craving with a new location. Huntsville is now able to divulge even further into our mouthwatering chicken complimented with a unique variety of house-made dipping sauces, whether they are on the go or dining in,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Legends Development Group has a deep passion for Slim Chickens and expanding Southern comfort to communities — these are the type of operating groups that we are seeking as we continue to expand across the country.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.