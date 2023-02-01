Slim Chickens Announces Latest Location in Tallahassee

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 200 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are more than excited to open a new location in Florida, bringing even more opportunities for chicken lovers to indulge in our creative flavors and sauces,” adds Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Experienced operating groups like Kalo Restaurant Group are exactly what our brand looks for in investors. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team and can’t wait to see their journey with the brand flourish in Tallahassee and take bloom throughout the state.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“With Slim Chickens’ continuous growth across the United States and globally, our brand shows no signs of slowing down,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “Bringing on experienced operators like Angelo and Kim Crowell is huge for us and we look forward to seeing their journey with the brand flourish with their first location and many more along the way throughout Florida.”

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.