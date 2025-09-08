Slim Chickens announced the opening of its newest location at Creighton University’s campus, located in the Skutt Student Center at 2600 California St. The space, known as “the living room of campus,” is a place for studying, socializing, and campus events. The opening is in partnership with Sodexo Foods, a standout operator in university dining.

Sodexo Foods is a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. The group brings extensive experience to its partnership with Slim Chickens, operating at more than 850 colleges and universities nationwide and managing over 4,800 sites across the U.S., serving sectors such as higher education, healthcare, and corporate environments.

The better-chicken brand has opened 320+ locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“University openings like Creighton represent a meaningful step for Slim Chickens as we continue to diversify our development strategy,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Nontraditional venues, from campuses to airports, prove the versatility of our model. Partnering with Sodexo Foods at Creighton brings our signature Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken to students and faculty and showcases how Slim Chickens can thrive in unique, high-traffic environments that build long-term brand loyalty.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order food and devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we expand Slim Chickens across the U.S., we’re committed to partnering with experienced operators like Sodexo Foods who share our vision for growth and exceptional Southern hospitality,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief International Officer at Slim Chickens. “Our collaboration with Sodexo Foods reflects this commitment, combining best-in-class operations with a passion for delivering a high-quality guest experience. Together, we’re strategically growing the brand to serve more communities throughout the U.S. while maintaining the values that make Slim Chickens unique.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% increase in global restaurant growth.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.