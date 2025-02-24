Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced its newest restaurant opening in Bridgend. Spearheaded by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group, this is Slim Chickens’ 3rd opening of 2025.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to offer the Bridgend community a taste of Slim Chickens’ quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders and Southern hospitality,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We’re eagerly seeking multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group who share our commitment to introducing Slim Chickens’ dedication to quality and hospitality to more members of the community as we continue to grow.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to extend our international footprint, each opening is a reflection of the high-quality service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We extend our gratitude to passionate multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group, whose dedication allows us to share our Southern hospitality and delicious chicken with communities around the world. There are still several opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to support multi-unit restaurant groups like Boparan Restaurant Group and celebrate their continued success.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with a 30% restaurant growth rate, with 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,200 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.