Slim Chickens Announces New Opening in Callaway, Florida

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 518 N Tyndall Pkwy. in Callaway. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, North Florida Restaurant Group is at the helm of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Floridians have been raving about our chicken, and we are thrilled to be able to bring another location to satisfy their craving. Callaway is sure to love Slim Chickens and its mouthwatering chicken and unique variety of house-made dipping sauces, whether they are on the go or dining in,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “North Florida Restaurant Group has a deep passion for Slim Chickens and bringing its Southern comfort environment to communities — these are the type of operating groups that we are seeking as we continue to expand across the country.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.