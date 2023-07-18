Slim Chickens Announces New Opening in Lexington, Kentucky

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 525 Waller Ave, Lexington, Kentucky, 40504. Established multi-unit operating group, Houchens Food Group, is spearheading the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 230 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to bring our southern hospitality and quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders to Lexington,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Operating groups like Houchens are prime examples of whom we seek as we continue to grow across the globe.

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are thrilled to introduce our southern atmosphere and cooked-to-order chicken tenders to the residents of Lexington. As we continue to extend our presence and original quality recipe across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are so thankful for operators like Houchens Food Group who are dedicated to sharing our southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more members of the community.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.