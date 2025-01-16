Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Ann Arbor located at 5505 Arbor Chase Drive, 48103. Spearheaded by multi-unit operator Slims Great Lakes, this is the group’s third Slim Chickens opening and their first full-service location.

The better-chicken brand has opened almost 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Michigan with more of our high-quality, cooked-to-order chicken tenders,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We continue to seek multi-unit operators like Slims Great Lakes, who share our commitment of bringing quality food and Southern hospitality to more members of the community as we grow our following in the U.S. and overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we expand across the United States and internationally, every new opening reflects the success in the service and support systems we have established for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We are extremely grateful to those who have shaped us into the brand we are today, bringing our Southern hospitality and delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are still many opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to support more multi-unit operators like Slims Great Lakes and celebrate their continued success.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth, equaling almost 300 opened locations today. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.