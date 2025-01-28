Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant in Henderson located at 2645 St Rose Pkwy Suite 100, Henderson, NV 89052. Spearheaded by multi-unit operator Desert Slims LLC, this is the group’s fourth Slims location alongside three opened units in New Mexico.

The better-chicken brand has opened almost 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to extend our high-quality, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, to the Las Vegas Valley area,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We look forward to supporting more multi-unit operators like Desert Slims LLC, who are dedicated to sharing quality food and Southern hospitality to more members of the community as we grow our following in the U.S. and overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the U.S. and globally, each location opened reinforces the success of the service and support systems we have established for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We extend our gratitude to those who helped shape us into the brand we are today, allowing us to share our Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken with communities across the globe. We are eager to support more multi-unit operators like Desert Slims LLC with domestic and international opportunities and celebrate their continued success.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth, equaling almost 300 opened locations today. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.