Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant in Houston located at 3511 Fountain View Drive Suite C, Houston, TX 77057. Spearheaded by multi-unit operator TX-SC Ventures, this is the group’s ninth Slim Chickens.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled for the Fountain View community to get a taste of our high-quality, cooked-to-order chicken tenders,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We eagerly support multi-unit operators like TX-SC Ventures, whose commitment to sharing our quality food and Southern hospitality helps us reach more Slimthusiasts and grow our following in the U.S.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order delicious food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we expand our footprint across the U.S. and globally, each location reflects the success of the service and support systems we have established for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “Thank you to our committed operators who are dedicated to sharing our Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken with communities across the globe. Many domestic and international opportunities remain, and we are eager to bring on more multi-unit operators like TX-SC Ventures and celebrate their continued success.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with almost a 30% restaurant growth rate, with more than 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,200 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.