Slim Chickens Announces New Store in Mankato

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 1700 Madison Ave. in Mankato. Letnes Restaurant Group is spearheading the better-chicken brand’s first Minnesota restaurant. This location marks the first of 13 Slims Chickens restaurants for the group as part of their multi-unit agreement to expand the brand across Minnesota.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 900 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We could not be more ecstatic about expanding into Minnesota! It’s definitely a great day to live in Mankato — we are eager for locals to get their first bite of our mouthwatering chicken and flavorful menu offerings,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Our team can’t wait to see all of the success that Letnes Restaurant Group has with not only this location, but the 12 additional restaurants that they will open as part of their development agreement. They are a great example of a passionate multi-unit operating group that we are looking to expand with across the country.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.