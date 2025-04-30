Slim Chickens announced a new location in Camberely. The opening is spearheaded by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group, who has successfully grown the brand’s footprint in the UK with over 60 locations.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300+ locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re excited to offer our cooked-to-order, high-quality chicken tenders to Camberely,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We continue to partner with experienced multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group, who share our vision for expanding Slim Chickens’ presence in the UK and beyond while maintaining our commitment to quality food and Southern hospitality.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As Slim Chickens continues to grow across the U.S. and internationally, these openings showcase the strength of our franchise model and support system,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We are grateful to Boparan Restaurant Group for their continued partnership in bringing our Southern hospitality and premium chicken to new communities. With more prime markets available across the UK, Europe, and beyond, we look forward to welcoming more passionate multi-unit operators to our fast-growing brand.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% restaurant growth rate in 2024, and more than 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,000 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.