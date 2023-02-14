Slim Chickens Announces Opening in Bradenton, Florida

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 14675 SR 70 East, Bradenton, Florida, 34202. Multi-unit operating group Florida’s Best Chicken is spearheading the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 210 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are so excited to bring our southern hospitality and infamous cooked-to-order chicken tenders to more communities in Florida,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens.” We are eager to grow our loyal following as we see the residents of Lakewood Ranch embrace our inviting atmosphere and quality ingredients. Seasoned operating groups like Florida’s Best Chicken are groups we continue to seek for as we continue to grow nationwide as well as internationally.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to extend our southern hospitality and generations of the original quality recipe across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored to work with well-established operating groups like Florida’s Best Chicken who enable us to continue to expand our household name to communities across the globe.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio