Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 456 Killian Rd, Columbia, South Carolina 29203. Spearheading the third Slims store in Columbia is the reputable multi-unit operating group, Break Bread Ventures, marking their 8th Slims overall.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 270 locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Turkey. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Columbia with a third location and are thankful for Break Bread Ventures’ continued dedication to sharing our name with more members of the community,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Established operating groups like Break Bread Ventures that are passionate about sharing Slims’ quality recipe and welcoming environment are the type of partners we are seeking to connect with.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restaurant operators like Break Bread Ventures and celebrate their continued success.”

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 270 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a remarkable 13.6% year-over-year increase in AUV, reaching an impressive $3.8 million*. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.