Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Glendale, Arizona at 3630 West Happy Valley Road, 85085. Spearheaded by the established multi-unit operator AZ Slims this is the brand’s third store in the state.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 275 locations across the United States, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

Behind the development is the second-generation franchisee, Lucas Barnett, of AZ Slims who operates a Slim Chickens restaurant in Maricopa and now two in Glendale with plans to have 32 locations open in the state in about a decade. Barnett has substantial experience in the Phoenix restaurant industry through developing restaurants like The Good Egg and owns over 45 Burger King locations throughout Arizona. A third Slims restaurant will be opening in Yuma later this year. Each location AZ Slims hosts will feature about 4,200 square feet of restaurant space including patios, seating for about 90 guests, and will employ about 100 people.

“We are thrilled to give the community in the Valley more opportunities to enjoy our quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders and inviting atmosphere,” adds Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We are thankful for reputable operations groups like AZ Slims Restaurants who are just as dedicated to sharing our name and beloved recipe with more residents as we expand in Arizona and across the country.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are still a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restaurants like AZ Slims and celebrate their continued success.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 275 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a nearly 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years and has reached an impressive AUV of $3.8 million*. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.