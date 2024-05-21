Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Greenwich, United Kingdom. Spearheaded by the established multi-unit restaurant operator, Boparan Restaurant Group, this is the group’s 52nd Slims restaurant opening since signing with the brand in 2017.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 270 locations across the United States, Turkey, and the UK. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Boparan’s continued success in the UK and extend our fresh chicken to the community in Greenwich,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Seasoned operators like Boparan Restaurant Group are restaurant groups we look forward to connecting with as we continue to grow our footprint in available markets across the nation and abroad.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“Our partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group has been an exciting endeavor for us as we continue to introduce Slims cooked-to-order chicken and establish a stronger relationship with consumers across the nation and overseas,” adds Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “As we continue to extend our presence and original quality recipe across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees. Congratulations to Boparan for their 52nd opening in Greenwich and their continued success with the brand. We look forward to continuing to grow our Slimthusiast following and celebrate successful partnerships like this one with new and current established operators as we grow across the nation and overseas.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

Slim Chickens has experienced a 70 percent restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 270 opened locations today. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, and Boston as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.