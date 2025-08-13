Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced the opening of its newest location in Reno, Nevada, at 1085 Steamboat Pkwy. The opening is led by Roper Foods, and this is the group’s second opening to date.

Known for its Southern hospitality and bold flavors, the brand is bringing its signature American-style interior and cooked-to-order chicken to more fans in Northern Nevada. Located in the heart of Reno’s Damonte Ranch area, the new location offers a convenient, high-traffic spot for dine-in and to-go guests. Whether locals are grabbing lunch with family or picking up dinner on the go, the Reno location aims to deliver craveable comfort food paired with a welcoming environment.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300+ locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re thrilled to open our third location in the state of Nevada,” Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Roper Food’s energy and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences make them strong partners as we bring our Southern-inspired chicken to more communities like Reno.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we expand our footprint across the U.S. and globally, each location reflects the success of the service and support systems we have established for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief International Officer of Slim Chickens. “Thank you to our Roper Foods, who is dedicated to sharing our Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken with new communities. Many domestic and international opportunities remain, and we are eager to bring on more multi-unit operators like Roper foods and celebrate their continued success.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% restaurant growth rate in 2024.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.