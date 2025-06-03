Slim Chickens announced the opening of two new locations in Chichester and Staines. They are being led by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group and its sub-franchisee, KChicken. Together, they’ve played a key role in accelerating the brand’s UK presence, totaling over 70 locations.

The Chichester and Staines openings are notable as they bring Slim Chickens’ signature, Southern-inspired offerings to new audiences in the southeast of England. Both locations are strategically positioned to serve high-footfall areas and expected to feature the brand’s American-inspired décor and provide both dine-in and to-go options.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300+ locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re excited to introduce our cooked-to-order chicken tenders to the communities of Staines and Chichester,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “These openings represent our 16th this year and further strengthens our partnership with experienced multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group. We’re looking forward to expanding Slim Chickens’ presence across the UK and beyond, all while staying true to what sets us apart—quality food and a commitment to genuine Southern hospitality.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As Slim Chickens continues to expand across the U.S. and internationally, each new opening highlights the strength of our franchise model and support system,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer at Slim Chickens. “We’re grateful for the continued dedication of Boparan Restaurant Group and KChicken in helping us share our Southern hospitality and premium chicken with new communities. With prime territories still available across the UK, Europe, and beyond, we look forward to partnering with more passionate multi-unit operators who are eager to grow with us.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% restaurant growth rate in 2024, and more than 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,000 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.