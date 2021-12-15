Slim Chickens to Bring Nine Stores to South Carolina

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring nine locations to cities throughout South Carolina. Larry and Jody Chandler will be bringing the restaurants to several key markets, including Myrtle Beach, Florence and Charleston.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 750 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“Slim Chickens has an inspiring leadership team, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work closely with them,” said Larry. “Not only do they have a great vision, they also have top-notch food that people in our community will love.”



The nephew-uncle duo owns and operate more than 30 Firehouse Subs throughout South Carolina and North Carolina. They found that Slim Chicken’s values aligned with those that they have curated over their decades of experience in the QSR industry.



“Larry and Jody’s deep operational experience within the restaurant industry will allow their new locations to become absolute hits,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “They are ideal franchise partners to help us grow throughout South Carolina.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.