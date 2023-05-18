Slim Chickens Brings Back Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad and Wrap

Few foods have come to represent the farm fresh, wonderful flavors of summertime like berries, and with May being National Strawberry Month, Slim Chickens is rolling out some exciting new strawberry and raspberry themed offers on the menu to celebrate in tasty style.

For a limited time, all Slim Chickens franchise locations will be bringing back the wildly popular Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad, as well as introducing the new Grilled Chicken Strawberry Wrap. On top of that, they will also be featuring their new Raspberry Lemonade, also available for a limited time. And sweet tooths need not worry, as the renowned Strawberry Jar Dessert filled with plump, juicy strawberries, generous chunks of creamy cheesecake and fresh whipped cream will continue to be a popular mainstay treat on the menu.

“Slim Chickens is really excited to offer these farm-fresh, flavorful menu options to customers,” says Christopher Allison, Chief Marketing Officer for Slim Chickens. “We know the Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad was a huge hit with our patrons, and we wanted to add another limited time menu item that would echo this flavor profile and give customers another option to enjoy the tastes of summer combined with our incredible chicken tenders.”

Both the Grilled Chicken Strawberry Wrap and the Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad feature fresh strawberries, feta cheese crumbles, candied pecans and of course, 100% all-natural grilled chicken tenders. The new Raspberry Lemonade is a delicious seasonal treat mixed with the tart flavors of ripe raspberries and refreshing lemonade. During May and June, guests are encouraged to buy a gallon of this tasty seasonal lemonade to take and enjoy at home.

Available through June, make sure to stop in and partake of these incredible limited time menu options and enjoy the fresh flavors.