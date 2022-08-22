Slim Chickens Charts Growth in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Georgia

Slim Chickens announced it is expanding its presence across the nation with eight additional locations in cities throughout Arkansas, Tennessee, and Georgia. Existing multi-unit operating group DHR Group is at the helm of this expansion.

The brand has opened more than 160 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 800 locations in development, Slim Chickens momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“I’ve worked with a fair share of brands across my duration in the restaurant industry, and I can confidently say that Slim Chickens is the ideal chicken concept for an operator to grow their portfolio with,” says Scott Davis, co-owner of DHR Group. “Since opening our first location just a few years ago, we have had nothing but exceptional experiences with the brand, and we jumped at the chance to open eight more locations across Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee.”

DHR Group is backed with extensive multi-unit operating experience. The group successful runs over 40 Sonic Drive-In locations with continued success. In mid-2020, they signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with Slim Chickens to grow the brands footprint across Tennessee – after experiencing immense success with the chicken brand, the group was keen on expanding their territory.

“DHR Group is the perfect example of the type of experienced operating group that we love to work with at Slims,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “As we continue to grow, we are excited to work with talented operators that are dedicated to bringing our Southern comfort food and welcoming environment to communities across the globe.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.