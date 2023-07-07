Slim Chickens Continues Alabama Expansion with Athens Opening

Slim Chickens will continue expansion in Alabama with its newest opening at 1814 US HWY 72 East, Athens on July 17.

Alabama restaurant veterans Alan Renfroe and Dana Price started looking for a better chicken brand to add to their portfolio a couple of years ago and after trying Slim Chickens they fell in love with the incredibly high-quality fresh made to order food. They both instantly became Slimthusiasts and knew they had to be involved with the Slims Brand. Athens marks the 4th opening for the duo in less than two years and Price and Renfroe plan to continue expanding throughout the state with Slim Chickens, next in Albertville and then in Montgomery in Q-1. They strive daily to operate great restaurants & create environments for their leaders and team members to thrive, feel valued and have opportunity.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Athens community. Our guests will enjoy great food, and an outstanding and consistent guest experience in a bright, fun environment, enriched with funky blues music and a Giant Dash of Southern Hospitality” said Renfroe

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Athens will also make a positive economic impact on the community with over 75 new jobs created.

The Athens opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 200 locations opened and a fanatical following in 32 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Alabama alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 9 locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Athens market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 house made sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.