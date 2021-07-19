Slim Chickens Continues to Heat Up Growth

Slim Chickens kicked off 2021 with explosive growth. The brand has inked 254 multi-unit franchise agreements since January and has celebrated 17 openings.

Slim Chickens has proven itself to be a brand with incredible staying power and a top pick for the nation’s most experienced franchise groups. Despite the difficulties that the restaurant industry faced throughout the past year the brand has thrived. Slim Chickens inked 382 franchise units since the pandemic’s start in March 2020 on top of having a 14 percent positive comp store sales growth and systemwide revenue growth of over 35 percent.

“We knew we’d have a good year, but this year is on track to be one of the best yet,” says VP of Franchise Development, Jackie Lobdell. “The chicken segment is exploding, and our leadership team, training, resources and franchisee validation continue to grab attention of highly qualified restaurant operators who want to be a part of our story.”

In addition to the brand’s impressive amount of new signed agreements in the first half of 2021, they are also expanding into eight new markets this year. Slim Chickens is opening in Alabama, Texas, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, Colorado and Virginia, and has 35 more openings planned for the remainder of the year.

With hundreds of thousands of happy customers, the brand has developed a strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts,” helping to fuel demand for the hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders. Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the category, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.