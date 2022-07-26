Slim Chickens Continues U.K. Expansion with Four Openings

Slim Chickens is giving the UK something to celebrate. On Slimdependence Day, July 4, the brand opened four locations across England in Bishopsgate, Liverpool, Milton Keynes and Leicester High Cross. Boparan Restaurant Group, the seasoned multi-unit operator group spearheading Slim Chickens UK expansion, is at the helm of the openings.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 900 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“Having four openings on the same day is absolutely amazing. Our team could not be more excited that even more individuals get to experience our great food and Southern hospitality,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “On top of all of the excitement of opening four locations on the same day, we have now reached our 25th restaurant opening of the year, which is a huge feat. We are extremely thankful for our partnership with Boparan Restaurant group, and all of their sub-franchisees — they have helped our growth immensely. As we continue to prioritize both national and international growth, we are actively seeking dedicated operators with a passion for the brand like Boparan Restaurant Groups!”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.