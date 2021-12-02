Slim Chickens Continues U.K. Growth with Nottingham Opening

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Nottingham. Seasoned franchise group Boparan Restaurant Group is at the helm of the new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 750 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Boparan Restaurant Group has repeatedly proven that people in England love our tasty food and the southern comfort that our restaurants bring,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The locations they have opened throughout the United Kingdom have become a go-to mealtime destination –– we are ecstatic that we get to partner with such a passionate franchise group.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.