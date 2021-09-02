Slim Chickens Continues United Kingdom Growth Push

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening in North East England, specifically in Gateshead’s Metrocentre. Seasoned restaurant group, Boparan Restaurant Group is at the helm of the new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 140 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 650 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“As we continue our rapid expansion throughout the United Kingdom, we are pleased to partner with groups with deep experience in the restaurant industry like Boparan Restaurant Group,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Their passion for creating a hospitable experience through their restaurants reflect the qualities we look for in franchise partners.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.