Slim Chickens announced its opening in Leicester Square and St Paul’s. The openings are spearheaded by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group, who has over 60+ locations in the United Kingdom.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300+ locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re excited to offer our cooked-to-order, high-quality chicken tenders to Leicester Square and St. Paul’s – two high-footfall locations in London,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We continue to seek multi-unit owners like Boparan Restaurant Group who share our commitment to bringing quality food and Southern hospitality to more members of the community as we expand our following in the U.S. and overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the U.S. and internationally, each opening is a reflection of the success of the service and support systems we have established for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We extend our gratitude to franchise groups like Boparan Restaurant Group, whose dedication enable us to share our Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken with communities across the globe. Many domestic and international opportunities remain, and we look forward to bringing on multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group and celebrate their continued success.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with almost a 30% restaurant growth rate, with more than 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,200 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.