Slim Chickens Debuts Store in Yukon, Oklahoma

Slim Chickens will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Oklahoma, with its newest opening at 12416 NW 10th St in Yukon on November 15.

McCoy has been in or around the franchise industry his entire life and has always had one foot in the restaurant business spanning from waiting tables to identifying real estate. McCoy, a multi-unit owner with Slim Chickens and son of a Pizza Hut franchisee, identified the energy and growth potential of the brand early on and appreciated the simplicity of operations along with the desire to create a better product. Like many areas in Oklahoma, Yukon is thriving and has a unique history and community. McCoy is looking forward to partnering with that community to do his part as a local business owner and contribute in every way possible.

‘Our hope is to open 20 to 30 more stores in Oklahoma over the next ten years,” says McCoy. “Our fourth location will open in Tulsa next summer but we are always looking for new areas to expand.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Yukon will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Yukon opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand is now in 30 states with 190 U.S. and International openings and an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.. In Oklahoma alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to nine locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Yukon market,” adds Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only fresh, 100% all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.