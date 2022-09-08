Slim Chickens Expanding in Multiple Markets

Slim Chickens announced it is expanding its presence throughout Eastern South Dakota and Northwest Iowa. Existing franchisee Todd Porter of TNT Chicken is spearheading this expansion.

The brand has opened more than 185 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 1,100 locations in development, Slim Chickens momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Ever since I opened my first Slim Chickens location, I knew that I would want more,” said Porter. “Having the ability to grow with such a fan-favorite concept is amazing. I am excited for many successful years to come with the breakthrough better-chicken brand!”

Porter is well-versed in the restaurant industry. In late 2017, he added Slim Chickens to his portfolio alongside several restaurant concepts, including local staples Chevys Fresh Mex and Johnny Carino’s. Porter also has experience in the full service restaurant sector, as he owned and operated multiple Applebee’s locations throughout South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. His immediate success with Slim Chickens in Sioux Falls led Porter to expand his agreement to develop several new locations throughout East South Dakota and Northeast Iowa.

“Todd has had nothing but success with his current Slim Chickens locations, and we know that will continue with his expansion,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Todd is a great example of the type of experience multi-unit operator that we are looking to grow across the globe with.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the better-chicken segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.