Slim Chickens Expanding U.K. Footprint with Low Hall Opening

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Low Hall, United Kingdom. Reputable multi-unit operators, Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury’s are at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 210 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is renowned for its beloved high-quality, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“With increased momentum towards growth, we are excited to share our southern hospitality to the community in Low Hall,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Trusted groups like Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury are a great example of the kind of franchisees we look for internationally. I can’t wait for more people to experience our delicious, cooked to order chicken all across the globe.”

The brand prides itself on its fresh products and loyal fan following, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue expansion internationally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” adds Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored to work with standout operating groups like the Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury, who are dedicated to the brand. It’s quality groups like this who enable us to continue to share our fresh, delicious chicken with new communities.”

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.