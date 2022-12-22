Slim Chickens Expands in U.K. with Crayford Opening

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Crayford. Reputable multi-unit operating group, Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) has partnered with the Sainsbury’s team to open the location within its Restaurant Hub concept.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 200 locations in the United States and across the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers and consistent service in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum proves its position in its category.

“Boparan Restaurant Group with the Sainsburys team are committed to the Slim Chickens brand and its continuous effort to grow our global footprint across the UK is so valuable to us. Chicken lovers can now further divulge in our warm and savory chicken paired with a variety of our house-made dipping sauces,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “I am always so grateful to have a team like the Boparan Restaurant Group and the Sainsbury team, who are as passionate about the brand’s growth into new communities like I am. Both groups are the classic example of the type of operating groups we look to connect with in our ongoing expansion efforts both nationally and globally.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the better-chicken segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.